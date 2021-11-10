Spider-Man No Way Home, Andrew Garfield: a misunderstood Peter Parker

The rumors continue to chase each other relentlessly, now one month after the cinematic launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home by Jon Watts, while we all look forward to an official final trailer that outlines the cinecomic’s narrative mesh more clearly (in the meantime, enjoy the first trailer for Spider-Man No Way Home). The poster released by Sony has already removed any residual doubt about the presence of the Green Goblin in No Way Home, fueling instead more than a perplexity about the rumored return of the Lizard by Rhys Ifans, virtually absent from any marketing content. Unfortunately, there is still no confirmation on the eventual Return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, respectively the first Peter Parker in the history of cinema and the second – and at the moment most divisive – Spidey of the medium.

The new photo leaks of Spider-Man No Way Home would still show their unquestionable participation in the project, too complex for a deepfake, with Maguire’s balding and aged face in the foreground, the changed costumes, the set design identical to that of the first images stolen during the shooting of the film. In short, it should only be a matter of time before Sony and Marvel Studios finally officially unveil the on-screen lineup of the Multiverse Spider-Man Friendlies Triptych; waiting that allows us today to go back to talk about Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker, analyzing their stage presence, interpretation and credibility.

A more teen and enamored Spidey

The moral refrain of one of the Marvellian characters par excellence is “with great powers comes great responsibilities“. The principle is adaptable to every possible socio-working context, obviously also the director and actor one; the same two areas in which both Marc Webb and Garfield have unfortunately not fully understood their responsibilities with respect to the power granted to them.

To the cinematic shipwreck of the never made Spider-Man 4 by Sam Raimi, Sony decided to reboot the character on the big screen less than three years after the release of Spider-Man 3 in the halls. At the time the studio was already in a creative and commercial crisis – the one then revealed by Sony Gate – and wanted to make the most of one of its leading protagonists. Not only that: witnessing astonished at the economic success of the Twilight saga, at the time now nearing the end, the company executives opted for a relaunch that somehow traced that communication standard with a markedly more teenager soul and with a narrative fabric developed around a painful love story between boys. Also to change the title and give the actual feeling of a conceptual transformation compared to the Raimi saga, they chose to adapt the Amazing Spider-Man series, on the other hand, also conceived as a cartoonist to be a revival of spirit and tone different from the past, starting from the physicality of the protagonist, a leaner and more attractive Peter Parker. In this sense – it must be admitted – Sony slavishly respected the guidelines of the series, choosing one of the most launched and leading actors of those years, Andrew Garfield, fresh from recent hits by Do not leave me And The Social Network.

The right face and the physique-du-role adequate to the work, therefore, which however in concrete clashed with a management of the new adaptation that was really not very brilliant, devoid of authorship (and after Sam Raimi it was essential), of bite and healthy creative, dialogic, action ingenuity. The main fault of this superficiality, of an unconvincing care of the cinecomic, is attributable to Webb, definitely more at home in the cage of romantic comedy than a well-rounded mainstream cinema, a blockbuster with too many people to account for. But also the main screenwriter, James Vanderbilt, has most of the demerits (and his filmography really speaks for itself).

In fact, on screen, we weren’t witnessing Spider-Man’s comeback in a big way, but a sort of genre reconditioning in superhero format of Twilight, with the teen part of the protagonist being wrongly foreground, that is, stereotyped, far too far from Peter Parker’s genuinely geeky heart, and decidedly didactic and honeyed in relational terms, in the story with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

In a context that is conceptually correct but was born cinematically wrong, hasty and destined only for profit and not for quality, a Garfield still a boy and naive (as the actor himself described himself) did everything possible to best interpret a distorted character from the start, putting in the right stage presence and the necessary amount of his dramatic talent so that the new Peter was credible .

He succeeded only in part due to the script and an often unconvincing stylistic direction, unable to really enhance Garfield’s physicality and fabric. It is the actor himself who described The Amazing Spider-Man set as a golden prison and the experience itself. “upsetting and painful“, speaking of it as”of a real awakening from success“, which is why from 2014 to today he has regularly avoided acting in any blockbuster or cinecomic whatsoever.

A hero, his, who more than misunderstood appears in need of redemption because it is poorly managed and transposed. In the Peter triptych, Garfield’s is still today the least respected and loved compared to Maguire and Tom Holland, and his return to No Way Home, distant from its context of belonging, it could be the right opportunity for do justice to the character, so as to be able to give it that acting dimension that he had not been able to reach ten years ago.