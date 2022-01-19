Spider-Man No Way Home, Andrew Garfield and the lies to Emma Stone

Did you think Andrew Garfield only lied to fans about Spider-Man No Way Home? Emma Stone herself had been trying to find out more … and was just as fooled!

When you saw “surprise” appear Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man No Way Home, after the interested party had denied it for months, did you think that the actor had really screwed you for good? Your reaction is not very far from that of a VIP presence in the world of Peter Parker at the cinema, that is Emma Stone, at least according to what Garfield himself told on the Happy Sad Confused podcast …

Emma Stone didn’t know about Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man No Way Home

You would think a “vip” character like Emma Stone, which in The Amazing Spider-Man And The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro interpreted Gwen Stacy, should necessarily know of the participation of Andrew Garfield to Spider-Man No Way Home. But no. Despite the extreme sacrifice of his character, despite the importance of that sacrifice, Garfield was loyal to the duty to the Marvel Studios and the Sony. He didn’t even blurt out to his on-screen partner. Andrew explains how it went …

Emma kept texting me like “Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?” And I: “I do not know what you’re talking about“. And she:” But stop it and tell me! “And I:” Really, I don’t know, I swear! “With her I went on like this, too much to laugh! Then she saw the film and she said to me:”You are a bastard“.