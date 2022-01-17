Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield: “I lied to Emma Stone saying I wasn’t involved”

Andrew Garfield revealed he lied to Emma Stone when asked if he was involved in the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor was really determined to keep the secret as requested by Marvel and Sony, not revealing his presence to anyone in the new chapter of the adventures of Peter Parker played by Tom Holland.

Speaking with Joshua Horowitz for the podcast Happy sad confused, Andrew Garfield explained talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home: “Emma Stone kept texting me asking ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’. And I was like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’“.

The actor then went on to admit: “She would write to me ‘Stop it, just tell me’. I kept telling her that I didn’t know anything about it“. Garfield confirmed that he never let anything slip even with his ex, in life and in fiction, and added:”Then he saw it and said ‘You’re a jerk!’“.

Andrew, in the months leading up to the release of the new Spider-Man movie, had to face several times the questions of reporters and fans who wanted to know if he was somehow involved in the expected project after the many rumors surfaced online that claimed it was been busy on set. The actor, every time, has firmly denied any theory and hypothesis in order not to spoil the surprise in any way to the many fans who would have seen the film. Garfield in fact reiterated that he thought it was important that everyone could arrive in the room experiencing the emotional impact of the presence of the versions of Peter Parker played by him and Tobey Maguire. The two actors then spent an unforgettable experience by going to an incognito cinema to see Spider-Man: No Way Home together with fans.

