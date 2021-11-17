Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield is in the trailer: here’s the key clue

In the moments immediately following the publication of the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home fans began to speculate on the actual presence of Spider-Man’s Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield. A theory that has been circulating for a few hours even claims that Garfield is right in the trailer and that he has been covered up.

After the offending sequence in the SpiderMan trailer that would show a Lizard hit by an invisible hand and then testify the removal of the historical Spider-Man from the trailer released on the Italian night, another theory has it that the hand reaching out to grab MJ by the fall is not that of Tom Holland, but that of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. The gesture would be explained as one sort of “redemption” for not saving his Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in the exact same situation in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro.

We recall that Marvel Studios have already played a lot with the alterations of their official trailers in the past, we recall as an example that of Avengers: Endgame in which Robert Downey Jr. appeared healthy on the spacecraft when in the film he was in a wasted state due to lack of food or the fact of having kept Thor’s physical conditions hidden, then in the film revealed to be heavily overweight.

After the theories according to which Doctor Octopus will be SpiderMan’s ally in the film, we just have to wait for the film to be released on December 15 in Italian cinemas and two days later in American cinemas. The film is at the moment the last chapter of the Spider-Man saga starring Tom Holland, with the current contract of the young British actor, as you know divided between Sony Pictures and Disney, which still includes an unspecified MCU crossover film in which Peter Parker will not be the only protagonist.