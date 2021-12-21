Spider-Man: No Way Home: Dwayne Johnson congratulates Tom Holland on the film’s box office success

Tom Holland thanked fans on Instagram following the news of the box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying, ‘Wow guys, I can’t believe these numbers.’

Dwayne Johnson is delighted with the box office success of Tom Holland: the new film by the British star, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was a huge hit in theaters over the weekend, earning nearly $ 260 million in the U.S., thus securing a podium spot on the first three opening weekends of all time, all despite the ongoing pandemic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland in a sequence

Thanking fans, Holland, 25, wrote on Instagram: “Wow guys, I can’t believe these numbers. You made it possible. Your love and support mean the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man No Way Home yet … Merry Christmas, you know what to do“.

The Rock, 49, congratulated the actor in the comments section, saying, “I am fucking happy for this success !!!! Congratulations to you and the entire TEAM. Enjoy this huge win brother. “Additionally, Simu Liu, who debuted as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Universe earlier this year, wrote:”Yeeee friend !!!!!! Congratulations on the incredible opening. ”

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spidey in a new and very special costume

Spider-Man: No Way Home also scored record figures at the Italian box office: the third chapter of the Sony / Marvel saga dedicated to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man grossed over 11 million euros, 8 of which in the weekend alone.