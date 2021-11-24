News

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Gwen Stacy trending on Twitter after the trailer. Here because

Gwen Stacy

A moment of new trailer from Spider-Man: No Way Home is giving fans on Twitter important Gwen Stacy-related flashbacks. In the Marvel comics, Gwen Stacy is Peter Parker’s first romantic interest, but she is killed by the Green Goblin. The character made his way to the big screen with The Amazing Spider-Man 2012, played perfectly by actress Emma Stone, who later reprized her role in the 2014 sequel alongside Andrew Garfield.

The Spider-Man suit is now owned by Tom Holland, who played the superhero in the MCU from 2016 in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the character has starred in two solo films that have become huge hits: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The upcoming third chapter should arrive in theaters on December 15 and also features other Marvel faces as protagonists, including Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei And Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Spider-Man: No Way Home also brings back some of Peter Parker’s most ferocious villains seen in past films such as Octavius’s Eighth Alfred Molina, Electro of Jamie Foxx and Green Goblin’s Willem Dafoe.

After the release of the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans couldn’t help but notice a particular scene that strangely resembles Gwen Stacy’s final moments in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Gwen quickly trended on Twitter as fans analyzed the stunning reference between the two Spider-Man movies. The scene takes place towards the end of the trailer, when Peter desperately reaches out to try and save MJ (Zendaya) from falling from a skyscraper.

Among the comments that stood out was the fan theory that this would be the scene Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield manages to save MJ since he failed to save Gwen in TASM 2. Here are some comments:

Filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home took place in Atlanta. In the film we will see Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori And Marisa Tomei return to their characters of the francise. In addition, the film will see, among its interpreters, too Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Doctor Strange, which we will later see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, Jamie Foxx who will return to play the role of Electro, as in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and finally Alfred Molina, which will be Doctor Octopus’s again Spiderman 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts (former director of Homecoming And Far From Home) and produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios and from Amy Pascal for Pascal Production. The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 15, 2021.


