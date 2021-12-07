News

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Lots of unreleased scenes in the new commercials

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 19 2 minutes read

SEE ALSO: The panel of Spider-Man: No Way Home with the villains of the film

While the pre-sales of Spider-Man: No Way Home also mark a record in Italy, two new spots allow us to see several unpublished scenes.

The first comes from the South Korean market, and includes some spectacular moments from the clash between Spidey (Tom Holland) and the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the Mirror Size. There is something new afterwards too: the battle on the bridge with the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and a short dialogue between Ned (Jacob Batalon) And Strange.

Ned: “I can’t believe I’m in the Sanctum Sanctorum!”
Strange: “Me neither.”

The second spot – for the Portuguese market – is set up as a TikTok video, and tells what happens when you romantically date with Spidey: the poor MJ (Zendaya) knows something about it.

Some time ago we showed you two sensational images (but not confirmed), while here you will find the reactions of the cast to the trailer, and here the international trailer from which it seems that something has been digitally removed. We also found that Betty Brant is managing the Daily Bugle’s TikTok account, and that the final duration should be 2 hours and 28 minutes. It also appears that the CGI will be completed at the last minute.

The release of No Way Home is waiting for the next one December 15 in Italian cinemas. You can see the spots below.

The commercials


READ ALSO:

The new Italian posters of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The presales of Spider-Man: No Way Home they will start on December 6th

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home in IMAX

The analysis of the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Two photos of Spider-Man: No Way Home which would confirm the rumors

Will Spider-Man leave the MCU? Kevin Feige believes not

The teaser trailer of the film

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

Source: ComicBookMovie


Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Robinhood, 62% of crypto revenues from Dogecoin in the 2nd quarter

August 20, 2021

What happened to Cameron Diaz and why didn’t she make more films? The transformation of the actress in 6 photos

September 10, 2021

Dwayne Johnson Sings “Happy Birthday” to a Grandma | Cinema

October 5, 2021

a major parameter of BTC is about to go bullish for the first time in six months

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button