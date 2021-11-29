News

Spider-Man: No Way Home – New spot for the start of presales

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
SEE ALSO: The new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Today, Monday 29 November, it was re-baptized Spider-Monday: in fact, the pre-sales of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and a new spot is also available for the occasion.

The promo is marked by the repetition of a scene in which Spidey (Tom Holland) speak via video call with Ned (Jacob Batalon), while standing on top of a building with MJ (Zendaya). There are also short snippets of the clashes with the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) And Goblin (Willem Dafoe), without forgetting the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

I remind you that the release is awaited for the next one December 15 in Italian cinemas. Some time ago we showed you two sensational images (but not confirmed), while here you will find the reactions of the cast to the trailer, and here the international trailer from which it seems that something has been digitally removed. We also found that Betty Brant is managing the Daily Bugle’s TikTok account, and that the final duration should be 2 hours and 28 minutes.

You can see the commercial below, along with a message from Tom Holland And Jamie Foxx.

The spot

the message

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

Sources: Youtube


