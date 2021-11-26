Spider-Man: No Way Home – our analysis of the new poster

The analysis of the new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Clues and confirmations hidden in plain sight?

In the past few hours a new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home, of which we have decided to make an in-depth analysis. Before moving on to the actual analysis we bring you once again the synopsis and the cast of the film, arriving on December 16th at the cinema.

“For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero finds himself unmasked, and no longer able to separate private life from the risks inherent in being a Super Hero. Requesting the help of Doctor Strange will further raise the stakes, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man “.

Currently the confirmed cast consists of Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Harold “Happy” Hogan), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), JB Smoove (Julius Dell), Benedict Wong (Wong), Alfred Molina (Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus), Jamie Foxx (Max Dillon / Electro), Tony Revolori (Eugene “Flash” Thompson), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant) e JK Simmons who will reprise the role of J. Jonah Jameson.

Our analysis of the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster. Confirmed a new Goblin in the movie?

The first thing that catches the eye, of course, is the presence of Spidey in his Iron Suit, which, judging by the trailers released so far, will however be just one of the costumes worn by the Friendly Spider-Man. Next to him stand out, in a leading position, Doctor Strange and Mary Jane, characters played respectively by Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya.

The presence of MJ in this very important position could make us think that the girl has a prominent role in Jon Watts’ film and could also be something more than just a co-star. Ultimately, several references to Spider-Man films from the past will emerge, in particular Spider-Man by Sam Raimi and The Amazin Spider-Man 2.

In common with these films we find in fact one scene in particular, widely shown in the trailer shown on November 17th. This is the fall of the love interest of Spider-Man, with the consequent possibility that the character does not survive. The reference is obviously to the famous issue # 121 of The Amazing Spider-Man, the Night Gwen Stacy died. Spider-Man girl was kidnapped by Green Goblin and dropped, dying in Spider-Man’s clumsy attempt to save her. Older readers will remember the touching scene of Spidey crying over the body of his beloved, who died from the whiplash that broke her neck.

The sequence drawn by John Romita Sr. has been recalled as already said twice in the cinema. The Mary Jane of Kirsten Dunst, but it didn’t go as well Emma Stone, as Gwen Stacy. What will happen to Zendaya?

Speaking of Goblin we know that officially that Willem Dafoe will be present in the film and that he will return to take on the role of the character worn in the Sam Raimi film. But in the trailer, as well as in the new poster, it doesn’t escape careful analysis that there is a new Goblin for Spider-Man. The impression is that it is the one played by Dave DeHaan, whose Harry Osborn transformed into a Goblin over the course of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. So that he is the sixth villain of the Sinister Six?

Electro, Lizard and Doctor Octopus’ tentacles also appear in the poster, while Sandman is summoned by some sand piles at center stage. In fact, the one missing is the original Willem Dafoe Goblin. Another clue for the expectant fans? We will find out soon, as there are less than three weeks left for the film to be released!

