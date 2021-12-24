Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony and Marvel want the Oscar for the best film: the statements

Among the best films that will compete for the 2022 Oscars, there will also be room for Spider-Man: No Way Home? That’s what they hope for Sony Pictures And Marvel Studios, who spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the promotional campaign with which they will try to get to the Dolby Theater.

To date only Black Panther And Joker they earned a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars regarding the genre of cinecomics, but Tom Holland, Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige and Tom Rothman are convinced that No Way Home can sit down with Ryan Coogler’s and Todd Phillips’ films.

Tom Holland stated: “The difference between a blockbuster and an indie film is only one. When you make these films, you know that for better or for worse they will be seen by millions of people. Whereas when you make a small independent film, if it’s not good no one will see it. So they are films that are produced with different pressure levels. Ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson – people who have made the kind of movies that are considered ‘Oscar’ and who have also made superhero movies. They’ll tell you it’s the same, just on a different scale. And that there is less spandex in Oscar-winning films“.

Amy Pascal, who throughout his career at Sony has chaired promotional campaigns for Oscars for films such as The Social Network, Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty And American Hustle, and which subsequently has personally produced candidate films such as The Post And Little Women, he added: “Just because they belong to a certain type of film genre that is so specific doesn’t mean they aren’t quality films. The ultimate goal of a film is to resonate with people, and I think No Way Home has hit the mark“.

Kevin Feige also spoke on the matter: “I think this type of film deserves recognition. They are films that embrace a wide range of people on a very emotional level. I think it’s a good thing when hundreds of different people are sitting in a movie theater and at some point they stand up to applaud. And that’s a good thing when they wipe the tears off their faces as they think back to the fact that it’s been 20 years since the first movie, which meant so much to them. This, to me, is a very good thing, the kind of thing the Academy was founded to reward at the time.“

Furthermore, Amy Pascal added: “It took 20 years to make this film. It’s truly a love letter to all the Spider-Man movies of yesterday and today, to all the people who worked on those movies, and to the whole superhero movie genre.“. In the end, Kevin Feige and Tom Rothman have concluded: “The Return of the King was something of a celebration and the culmination of all that amazing work that had been done with the previous two episodes of The Lord of the Rings, and equally No Way Home is as much a celebration of our Homecoming trilogy as it is. of the previous five Spider-Man incarnations made before the MCU. Like the third Lord of the Rings film, No Way Home is the conclusion to an epic series and is a high-quality commercial cinema. Black Panther was a quality commercial cinema. In my opinion, it is essential that the Academy does not lose sight of its link with quality commercial cinema“.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments. For more Academy Awards insights, find out which animated films could be nominated for the 2022 Oscars.