Spider-Man: No Way Home | The complete analysis of the new trailer

No more chatter, you know perfectly well why you are here: the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and therefore it is time for a new analysis!

Spider-Man: No Way Home will again be directed by Jon Watts, and will hit theaters on 15 December 2021. The cast confirmed so far includes Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans, Benedict Wong.

After a brief introduction dedicated to Peter (Tom Holland) e MJ (Zendaya), we immediately move on to the strong issues: Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) confirms that it was Peter who ruined the spell he tried to make to make everyone forget the boy’s identity, the effects of which have already been seen in the first trailer. It is interesting to note that in this scene Peter is wearing a shirt and a jacket, and that therefore what we see is not part of the first visit to the Sancta Sanctorum. This is likely to be after the bridge battle, what should be the first encounter between Spider-Man and a few other multiverse villains. Again, it is Strange who confirms this: “We are receiving visits from every universe”.

And speaking of that damn bridge, here it is! And he! Goblin is officially back! The trailer doesn’t give us confirmation that it will be back Willem Dafoe to interpret the historical nemesis of Spider-Man, however as you can see it is precisely the version of the character seen in the Sam Raimi trilogy, so there should be no more doubts.

During a night battle with Electro, for a few frames we can glimpse the, in our opinion splendid, new uniform that Spider-Man will wear, in black and gold. According to the rumors, even if we do not anticipate too much, Peter is actually already in possession of this “version” of his costume, however we do not want to spoil the surprise.

Shortly thereafter, the scene returns to the already famous bridge sequence, which at this point we can speculate will take place quite soon in the film. The dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) is evidently one of the multiverse “guests” who have invaded the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and begins to fight fiercely against Spider-Man while wearing his Iron Spider uniform – already seen since the days of Avengers: Infinity War. In this scene there are obviously two important things to point out. The first is that Octopus seems to have really “absorbed” the nanoparticles that Spidey’s armor is made of; the second, even more important, is that the villain unmasks the superhero by stating “You are not Peter Parker”. Clearly, Octavius ​​is referring to “his” Spider-Man, who he was played by Tobey Maguire and not by Tom Holland. Nice problem …

“There are others, we have to send them back”, this is the sentence that Stephen Strange addresses to Peter, MJ and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Are you referring to other villains in the multiverse, or to other versions of Spider-Man that have come into this reality? We won’t know for sure until the movie is released, however for a brief moment we can take a new look at the black and gold uniform right during the clash with Electro and Spider-Man who is obviously in the process of using some magic. It seems to be so: from the bracelet that Peter wears, a magic comes out that surely has to do with dr. Strange, who, in the trailer, asks the three above to find these other multiverse “guests”.

Surprise! Confirmed the return of JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, the editor of the Daily Bugle. The character had already appeared in the post credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The sequence is also the same that we already saw in the first trailer, when Electro and the Sandman unleash an attack on the news crew.

And here come some really important moments to highlight. Octopus, probably addressing Peter, states that the boy is “Flying in the dark, to fight ghosts”. The sentence is not very clear, at least until Strange intervenes, which dispels an interesting doubt that everyone has been asking since the announcement of Alfred Molina’s return. The Sorcerer Supreme in fact states that all the villains who have arrived from the multiverse have one precise thing in common, and that is that “They all die fighting Spider-Man. It’s their destiny “. This confirms again that these are the same Octopus and Goblins seen in the original series directed by Sam Raimi, as well as Electro – even if the question of the Sandman and Lizard is not very clear (spoiler: we’ll see it shortly). However, as Peter’s face explodes with a slightly reassuring Goblin pumpkin bomb, Strange seems to apologize to the boy during one of their meetings at the Sancta Sanctorum, just before …

… Spider-Man steals a mysterious artifact from Strange, the same one we saw in the first trailer! We have hypothesized on several occasions that this object is a kind of multiverse prison, or container, although we do not have confirmation of this. At this point, however, we know that Peter’s “theft” will have repercussions …

Partly reprising a scene already seen in the first trailer, Strange begins to fight against Peter, trapping him with his magic (we also review the scene of the train, which seems to be the same as the famous collision of Spider-Man 2 between the protagonist and Octopus) and also projecting his astral soul out of his body, as also happened to Bruce Banner / Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. “Look, there must be another way!”, Peter yells at Strange, who doesn’t want to hear reasons: “There is not! They are a danger to our universe “. Of course we don’t know if this dialogue refers to this fight and moment in the film – we know that Marvel Studios likes to play with trailers – but it’s clear that Peter and Strange will have their differences at some point in the plot.

Another revival of the clash between Spider-Man ed Electro, in which we can finally see the new version of Max Dillon again played by Jamie Foxx after The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The character is actually very different from the one seen in the film with Andrew Garfield, and there comes a new question that we want to ask you to spark the debate: if all these villains from the multiverse died at the hands of Spider-Man, why is he present? Lizard from TASM, who did not die in the film? And again, Electro actually found death in the sequel to the aforementioned film, but it was another version of the character, very different from that of No Way Home. Is it possible then that we will see some particular variants of the multiverse not coming directly from the universes of the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield sagas?

This takes on even more enigmatic connotations when, following Electro’s attack, someone is thrown out of a building. Spider-Man? No, absolutely not: it is Octopus, as its unmistakable mechanical arms confirm! We will attend an unpredictable alliance between Peter and Octavius?

If you need another confirmation, here is Goblin in all its glory …

… but the real meat comes shortly after, when in a building overlooking the sea (we have not recognized its origin at this time) we find Spider-Man in his brand new original uniform while carrying the mysterious artifact stolen from Strange. At one point, Strange’s spell seems to happen again, with various parallel lines of reality overlapping that of the MCU. Three lines to be honest, a bit like the Spider-Man universes that are involved in this film: that of Tom Holland, that of Tobey Maguire and that of Andrew Garfield. Just think what coincidences …

The villains of the multiverse go wild! Electro, Lizard and Sandman are ready to fight against Spider-Man, against the backdrop of a very characteristic scaffolding. Not so much for the scaffolding itself, but for the images that have come to us long ago from the film set. But let’s not digress, we could simply be wrong …

One glimpse of Spider-Man’s new costume – yes, he’ll be wearing four, even considering Spider-Man’s costume. Far From Home.

Do you have a sense of deja vu? It’s perfectly normal: the final sequence of the trailer undoubtedly recalls that of the ending of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) lost her life while Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) battled Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan). This time the situation is very similar, but it involves MJ and the Peter Parker of this reality, namely Tom Holland. Will he be able to save his beloved girl, or will we find ourselves faced with a new sad ending like the one in the aforementioned film?

But it doesn’t end there: Strange, on top of the Statue of Liberty in New York, witnesses what appear to be cracks in the fabric of space-time, yelling at Peter: “They’re starting to arrive, and I can’t stop them!” Who will be coming to the MCU? Other Parker-related villains? More Spider-Man? The answers will be made to wait until December 15th, only at the cinema!