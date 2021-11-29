Spider-Man: No Way Home – The IMAX poster invites us into the multiverse

SEE ALSO: A spot and an announcement for the presales of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Since when Dan Slott introduced the Spiderverse in the Arrampicamuri comics, the idea of ​​parallel worlds and their respective webweaves has taken hold more and more in spidery stories. On the big screen we saw it in the very best Spider-Man: A new universe, but soon we will find it in live-action in the imminent Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the new IMAX poster reminds us.

The poster is pretty simple: Spidey (Tom Holland) whirls among the skyscrapers wearing the costume of Iron Spider, but the buildings behind it are distorted and fragmented: one of the effects used by Marvel Studios to show the powers of the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) when it alters reality. The slogan invites us to enter the multiverse.

I remind you that the release is awaited for the next one December 15 in Italian cinemas. Some time ago we showed you two sensational images (but not confirmed), while here you will find the reactions of the cast to the trailer, and here the international trailer from which it seems that something has been digitally removed. We also found that Betty Brant is managing the Daily Bugle’s TikTok account, and that the final duration should be 2 hours and 28 minutes.

You will find the poster below.

The poster

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

