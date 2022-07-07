‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: the unexpected connection of the second post-credits scene with one of the best Marvel series – CINEMABLEND

The third movie starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man hosts two revealing post-credits scenes.

It’s tradition at Marvel and Spider-Man: No Way Home it was not going to be less. After captivating viewers with the double cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and bringing together the three Spider-Man on screen, the highest-grossing film of 2021 left us two juicy post-credits scenes that connected directly with other future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film starring Tom Holland was released in theaters in December 2021 and, although since last March we have been able to see it for a fee through digital rental on various platforms, it will be this Friday, July 8, when it finally goes to being part of the catalog of a streaming platform: If you are a Movistar+ subscriber, you are among the lucky ones.

Going back to the post-credits scenes of the movie, the first one stars Tom Hardy as Venom, which is a reference to the last post-credits scene of Venom: There Will Be Carnage where he is transported to the world of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. However, we only see him for a brief moment to return to his world. Not without first leaving behind a trace of Venom for the MCU. Will he be able to join the Tom Hardy of that universe or will he be a totally different actor? What is clear is that he already belongs to the Marvel canon.

The second is about nothing less than a first preview of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which would be released a few months later. In it, we see asking Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) for help to be able to finish fixing what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home and it also meant at the time a first look at America Chavez, also known as Miss America.

But what can go a little unnoticed and that connects directly with the Disney + animated series titled What would happen if…? is the appearance of an apparently villainous Doctor Strange who is actually the one we have been able to see in said series and who joins the Guardians of the Multiverse.

This Doctor Strange is created in another universe when he becomes obsessed with being able to change the death of his beloved Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). To do this, he absorbs the power of various powerful creatures from various universes, becoming a powerful, but rather unstable sorcerer.

In the series of What would happen if…? ends his episode locked in his own universe that he has destroyed by his power, to later be rescued by the Vigilante and form the Guardians of the Multiverse with Captain Carter and Black Widow, among others, and thus end the Ultron who wants to end all the other universes.

As well as connecting to this series, when Wanda tells Doctor Strange that she was waiting for him because of what happened at Westview, this also connects to the other series of Scarlet Witch and Vision in which he altered the reality of an entire town.

