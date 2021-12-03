News

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Three character posters and two new commercials

One Take News has released three international character posters of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Spidey (Tom Holland) is located in front of the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) And Goblin (Willem Dafoe). We do not know if others will come out, maybe with Lizard and theSand Man, nor if they will also arrive in American and / or Italian versions.

Two commercials are also available – one of which for the IMAX format – where there are some small unreleased scenes; in particular, you may notice something new with the above Electro And Doc Ock.

The release of No Way Home is waiting for the next one December 15 in Italian cinemas. Some time ago we showed you two sensational images (but not confirmed), while here you will find the reactions of the cast to the trailer, and here the international trailer from which it seems that something has been digitally removed. We also found that Betty Brant is managing the Daily Bugle’s TikTok account, and that the final duration should be 2 hours and 28 minutes.

You will find the posters and commercials below.

The character posters

The commercials

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

Sources: ComicBookMovie; ComicBookMovie


