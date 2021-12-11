Spider-Man: No Way Home – Two new clips and commercials with unreleased scenes

SEE ALSO: The opening scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home

It is shortly before the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters around the world, and on the internet, other clips and new commercials are leaking.

The first clip shows Peter (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya) And Ned (Jacob Batalon) talk about moving to Boston to study at MIT, where they will live together to start from scratch. In the second clip we see instead the spell of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget the identity of Arrampicamuri. Peter however it disturbs him, asking him if at least MJ, Ned And aunt May (Marisa Tomei) will be able to remember it. Distracted, the overlord magician loses control of the spell.

In the commercials we see the consequences: Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard they come from the multiverse, and Peter tells the world that it’s his fault. There is no shortage of unpublished scenes, such as the shot of the mask of Goblin destroyed, and more.

Some time ago we showed you two sensational images (but not confirmed), while here you will find the reactions of the cast to the trailer, and here the international trailer from which it seems that something has been digitally removed. We also found that Betty Brant is managing the Daily Bugle’s TikTok account, and that the final duration should be 2 hours and 28 minutes. It also appears that the CGI will be completed at the last minute.

The release of No Way Home is waiting for the next one December 15 in Italian cinemas. You can see the clips and commercials below.

The clips

The commercials

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

