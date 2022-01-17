Spider-Man No Way Home untouchable at the weekend’s Italian boxoffice, Will Smith and Scream chase him

Spider-Man No Way Home continues to lead an Italian box office downhill: it also detaches new entrances such as A Winning Family with Will Smith and the new Scream.

Spider-Man No Way Home is anchored to the summit of the Italian boxoffice of the weekend: the film with Tom Holland it is untouchable, even in the context of general receipts which fell further by 36%, according to Cinetel surveys. Even the most popular new entrants cannot get over it. This weekend the cinecomic took home another 507,500 euros, for a titanic total of 22,634,000: in the world we are talking about 1,625,000,000 dollars. Only for Peter Parker the pandemic does not seem to exist.

The biographic debut in second position, with four days available A winning family – King Richard with Will Smith, true story of Richard Williams, father coach of tennis players Venus and Serena. Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film starts here with us with 396,000 euros (in the world it took home only 27,558,000 dollars, but it is one of the titles proposed in the USA in simultaneous streaming on HBO Max).

The debut of the sequel / reboot of Scream signed Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, a tribute to the legacy of Wes Craven, again with Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell And David Arquette. A reaction very far from the American one, because in the States the excellent start of almost 31 million dollars managed to unseat No Way Home from the top, with a budget of “just” 25 million! Scream is on its way to becoming a hit, at least at home.

Slips from third to fourth position Me Against You – The movie: Lost in time, with another 313,000 euros and a total of 2,672,000. We are very far from the numbers recorded by Luì and Sofì last summer, with The mystery of the enchanted school who had brought home nearly 5,100,000.

He falls from second to fifth place Belli Hello with Pio & Amedeo which, directed by Gennaro Nunziante, compare the southerner who emigrates and the one who does not deny their roots: they rake in another 262,000 euros for a total of 2,647,000.

The complete weekend box office