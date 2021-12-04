News

Spider-Man: No Way Home, what proceeds are expected for the first weekend at the cinema?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Spider-Man: No Way Home could be the film with the highest earnings in the opening weekend since the beginning of the health emergency: let’s see what the forecasts are.

Finally we can say that it is very close to the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the cinema, and therefore it is time to bring up the revenue forecasts at the boxoffice of the film. How much will Peter Parker take home in the first weekend?

As reported by Comicbook, according to analysts’ projections, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could total around $ 200 million in its early days at the box office, making No Way Home the most prolific film with the theatrical debut since the beginning of the emergency. health, already exceeding 100 million.

And speaking of box office competitions, so far it has been No Time To Die and Fast & Furious 9 that have competed for the top of the list of the most successful films of 2021, with James Bond who managed to overcome the new chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel. earning 733 million dollars, against 725 for F9 (data updated at the time of overtaking).

Spider-Man: Will No Way be able to overcome them? From the premises, it would seem on the right track.
In the meantime, we are waiting for December 15th to find out what will happen (and who will be there) in the third chapter of the saga about our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Who the no-wash stars are and why they don’t like to shower

August 22, 2021

The Squid Game actor is the owner of an Italian restaurant

October 19, 2021

Angelina Jolie, how much has the star earned recently? The figure is illogical

August 5, 2021

Chris Pratt in the action comedy Strandard Asset | Cinema

September 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button