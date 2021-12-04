Spider-Man: No Way Home, what proceeds are expected for the first weekend at the cinema?

Spider-Man: No Way Home could be the film with the highest earnings in the opening weekend since the beginning of the health emergency: let’s see what the forecasts are.

Finally we can say that it is very close to the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the cinema, and therefore it is time to bring up the revenue forecasts at the boxoffice of the film. How much will Peter Parker take home in the first weekend?

As reported by Comicbook, according to analysts’ projections, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could total around $ 200 million in its early days at the box office, making No Way Home the most prolific film with the theatrical debut since the beginning of the emergency. health, already exceeding 100 million.

And speaking of box office competitions, so far it has been No Time To Die and Fast & Furious 9 that have competed for the top of the list of the most successful films of 2021, with James Bond who managed to overcome the new chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel. earning 733 million dollars, against 725 for F9 (data updated at the time of overtaking).

Spider-Man: Will No Way be able to overcome them? From the premises, it would seem on the right track.

In the meantime, we are waiting for December 15th to find out what will happen (and who will be there) in the third chapter of the saga about our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.