“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: what unpublished scenes will we see in its second theatrical release? | SKIP-INTRO

Regarding the announced second premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in movie theaters, Marvel Studios shared a new and official poster for the hit movie. In this new art, the three Spiderman, played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire They appear alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and the rest of the actors who are part of the film.

Hours later, Marvel released the trailer for this new version, whose novelty lies in the inclusion of eleven minutes of unpublished scenes, deleted in the first film.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version” will be released in theaters in the United States on September 2 and in other countries in the Americas, Asia and Europe around that date. So far, Peru does not appear on that list.

Swinging soon to a theater near you! Check out the global releases for #SpiderManNoWayHome – The More Fun Stuff Version and save the date! 🕸 📆 pic.twitter.com/IUTIzTwHbB — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) July 19, 2022

unpublished scenes

As we mentioned above, the re-release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version” will include 11 minutes of unpublished content, that is, deleted scenes that were not part of the original cut released in theaters in December 2021 or of the Blu-ray and DVD editions of the film.

Between these scenes, as the trailer shows us, we see Peter Parker at school, playing basketball with his classmates, when suddenly, pressured by them to show them his powers, he begins to climb the wall of the place.

In another image, we get to see Harry, Tom Holland’s brother, in a scene that was ultimately not included in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Harry played a thief who was chased by Peter Parker. In the short frame of the trailer, we can see Tom’s brother hanging and swinging on a cable to try to escape.

Months ago, Tom spoke about this scene to Comicbook: “We cast Harry and he’s on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and say, ‘Please, whatever you do with the stuntman, make it upside down.’ We’re doing the scene. Harry is face down rocking from side to side. Bless him, he’s doing a really good job… And as the day goes on, he’s got these lines and he’s starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head.”

Long ago, too Amit Chaudhari, special effects designer and Hollywood news reporter, revealed a list of approximately 16 scenes not included in the new version of Spiderman. Among these stands out, for example, a scene called: “Interrogation Scene Extended” lasting 2.25 minutes or the one entitled: “Peter Day at Midtown High”, lasting 5.25 minutes, in which Peter lives his student life with his superheroic identity. at Discover.

It should be noted that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the highest grossing film of 2021. Directed by Jon Watts, the cast is completed by actors such as Zendaya in the skin of ‘MJ’, Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘Doctor Strange’, Jon Favreau as ‘Happy’, Jacob Batalon as ‘Ned’, Marisa Tomei as ‘Aunt May’.

Likewise, villains from the Spider-Man saga also return in the film. Alfred Molina as ‘Dr. Octopus’, Willem Defoe as ‘Green Goblin’, Jamie Foxx as ‘Electro’, Rhys Ifans as ‘The Lizard’ and Thomas Haden Church as ‘Sandman’.

THE DATA :

Currently, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is available on HBO Max. No details are known about the release of this extended version in streaming.

