‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ won’t be the last Spider-Man movie – Magazine

A few words from actor Tom Holland had made fans of the Marvel Superheroes Cinematic Universe (UCM) fear that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ could be the last Spider-Man movie starring Holland. Now producer Amy Pascal, who has a lot of weight in the future of Tessiragnatele, assures that there will be a new trilogy and that the lead actor will continue to be Tom Holland. Or at least these are the intentions.

The future of Spider-Man after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Let’s start from the beginning, that is from Holland who says that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (in Italian cinemas from 15 December 2021)

marks the end of his contract with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and that he doesn’t think he is right for the part as he approaches his 30s (he is now 25). Observations that, in fact, had made them fear the abandonment of the UCM.

It comes from here

Amy Pascal’s statement, that this third Marvel ‘Spider-Man’ produced it through its own production house (Pascal Pictures) and that it maintains solid contacts with Sony Pictures having been its president until 2015 (Sony owns the rights to the film adaptations of the Spiderman). Pascal said: “This is not the last film we will do with Marvel and it will not be the last Spider-Man. We are working on doing the next project with Tom Holland and Marvel, and when I talk about the project I mean.

a new trilogy“.

Amy Pascal’s words make sense if we think of the fact that the Marvel cinematic universe is a giant that plans billionaire investments with projects that span twenty years, between cinema and television. In this context it is easy to imagine that we are already thinking about what will happen after the current Phase 4, the one that revolves around the concept of multiverses. This explains the doubts of Tom Holland about being 30 years old and still playing Spider-Man:

under the UCM five years is nothing. Either way, hiring him was a very happy move and everyone agrees that he’s an excellent Spider-Man, the equivalent of what Robert Downey Jr. was for Iron Man. Of course Sony and Marvel intend to stick with him. still a long time.

To review, here’s the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’