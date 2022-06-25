Spider-Man on Disney +: what movies will arrive on the platform in July?

After being bitten by a genetically modified spider, a shy and clumsy high school student gains incredible abilities as an arachnid. He will soon understand that his mission is to use them to fight evil and defend his neighbors.

Disney+ announced the entry of the films of spider-man to its catalog, although the complete filmography of the superhero will not yet be available. Recently, the platform announced that a group of titles from the franchises of Tom HollandTobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield They can be seen from July 8. That is to say, it is only necessary to wait a few days to be able to enjoy a spider marathon that brings together the iconic performers who met for the first time in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

For those who are fans of the story that Maguire starred in, they will have the opportunity to see spider-man (2002) and Spider-Man 2 (2004), two of the films that made up the trilogy directed by sam raimi . At the beginning of this century, Spider-Man made his film debut and became one of the faces of Marvel most beloved in the entire history of the superhero genre.

Sam Raimi directed Tobey Maguire in the first Spider-Man trilogy. (Sony Pictures)

The world fell in love with this clumsy and intelligent Peter Parker who managed to survive the difficulties of bullies at school, the precariousness of his job as a photographer and living practically bankrupt after moving out of his Aunt May’s house. This iconic version of Spidey was very close to the DNA of the comics, although it also had big differences like the fact that he did not need a prop to shoot webs. With his hated mistakes and brilliant successes, he moved into the ranks of cult movies and also gave rise to multiple memes.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) will be the first title of the saga Tom Holland that we will see arriving at the service streaming . It is the initial solo adventure of Peter Parker from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvelafter debuting in it with a cameo for Captain America: Civil War (2016). In this first film, we see the young man grapple between his life as a high school student and his facet as the friendly New York neighbor who goes masked and swinging through buildings.

Tom Holland currently plays Spider-Man. of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Sony Pictures)

The cast of this production was also made up of Zendaya like MJ; Jacob Batalon as Ned; Michael Keaton as The Vulture; Y Robert Downey Jr. in a starring appearance in his famous role as Tony Stark/Iron Man. The latter forges a very father-and-son bond with Peter, who becomes something of an apprentice on his way to becoming a member of the Avengers.

Finally, Disney+ also acquired the distribution rights to the only two productions live action that it got Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man: The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man: Rise of Electro (2014). The story also focused on Peter Parker and his responsibility as a superhero, while he falls in love with Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone, and live a beautiful romance of youth. Both titles of this franchise were harshly criticized and only now have they begun to be valued much more since the actor participated in the third installment with Holland.

Andrew Garfield starred in both “The Amazing Spider-Man” films. (Sony Pictures)

All these tapes spider-man They can be seen next July 8 on the platform.

