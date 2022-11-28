Spider-Man returns to Movistar for Christmas

Movistar Plus+ closes the year with an unbeatable offer of film releases with the extended version of the latest Spider-Man, the definitive metafilm by Nicolas Cage, British dramas and a large selection of jewels awarded at different international festivals.

Spider-Man: no way home

Extended version with 13 more minutes of scenes and additional images from this film that blew up the box office worldwide in 2021. The life of Peter Parker and his entourage is about to go downhill. When he enlists the help of Doctor Strange to try to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in the Multiverse, unleashing the most twisted nemesis Spider-Man has ever faced in any universe.

The mediator

Liam Neeson plays Travis Block, whose job it is to rescue undercover FBI agents in danger. The veteran Block doesn’t regret any of his work… until Dusty Crane warns him that he may not be on the good side.

The mafia tailor

Graham Moorel’s directorial debut is a masterful thriller whose action takes place in a single space. The Tailor of the Mob is full of unpredictable plot twists, never-relenting tension and subtle English humour. The action takes place in Chicago in 1968. There, Leonard, a prestigious English tailor, will be involved in the shady affairs of a family of gangsters for whom he makes suits.

Downtown Abbey: A New Age

Set in 1928, it focuses on two subplots. For one thing, the Dowager Countess Lady Grantham has just inherited a villa in the south of France belonging to a friend of hers, a French nobleman with whom the Countess spent a week during her youth. Meanwhile, in England, a film studio has chosen the Crawley mansion to shoot a movie, something that not all family members agree with.

The unbearable weight of a huge talent

It seemed like Nicolas Cage had done it all, yet in this wacky action comedy he outdoes himself by playing himself. His character, Nicky Cage, is a caricature with which the interpreter manages to navigate through a multitude of registers without losing an iota of his essence. Cage is an actor steeped in debt and with no job in sight who accepts a million-euro offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire fan. However, he finds himself implicated in a CIA operation.

Silent Night

This tragicomedy about the coming end of the world is the first feature film by British director and screenwriter Camille Griffin. Starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode, the film centers on a group of old friends who gather to celebrate Christmas at an idyllic country house in the UK.

The Battle of Changjin Lake

The 7th Company of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army arrives at the Water Gate Bridge at the Funchilin Pass for a crucial mission to protect this strategic point on the retreat route of the US Marine Division.

The Turtle Maneuver

Natalia de Molina stars alongside Fred Tatien in this thriller with a Spanish stamp that is loaded with social criticism and based on the homonymous detective novel by Benito Olmo. Directed by Juan Miguel del Castillo, the film addresses the issue of gender violence around the appearance of the corpse of a young woman in Cádiz.