‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Welcomes Zendaya to New UWS Rental

‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland recently moved into a rental in Waterline Square — the Upper West Side’s new three-tower luxury condo complex, Gimme has learned.

And girlfriend Zendaya — the 25-year-old Emmy Award-winning ‘Euphoria’ star — has been spotted there regularly, neighbors say.

The couple have been bonded since starring in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and support each other on social media, where Zendaya has 137 million Instagram followers.

Holland — the English actor who plays Marvel’s Peter Parker, while Zendaya played schoolmate MJ — once told GQ how Zendaya keeps him grounded.

“Having him in my life has been so instrumental to my mental health. She is so good at being the role model for young boys and girls,” he said.

They were also pictured holding hands last February, leaving the Crosby Street Hotel.

Holland, who posted adorable photos of himself with puppies last February, might be interested to know that “Doggy Doula” Colleen Safford — who trained pooches for Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Michael J. Fox — opened Far Fetched New York, its first puppy club in Waterline Square.

It was designed by Safford with Tangram.

Zendaya, meanwhile, has her own condo in Brooklyn at Quay Tower, as Gimme exclusively reported.