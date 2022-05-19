‘Spider-Man’ stars Tom Holland and Zendaya got the same advice as Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

When co-stars become real-life couples, fans often become especially invested in their stories. However, like any workplace romance, actors dating each other have the potential for behind-the-scenes drama that can cause mayhem on set.

Tom Holland and Zendaya wowed fans on the set of spider-man: homecoming. They are now a fan-favorite Hollywood couple. But at first, an executive told them not to date anyone.

Something about the Spider-Man franchise puts love in the air. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated after meeting on the set of the 2002 film Spiderman. A decade later, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone became a couple during the filming of The amazing Spider Man. When Zendaya and Tom Holland started a romance on the set of 2017 spider-man: homecomingthe trend was consolidated.

At least two of these couples got together despite professional advice to avoid an on-set romance. Amy Pascal (Sony executive credited as a producer on many Spiderman movies) explicitly warned Holland and Zendaya about doing the same thing.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal told the New York Times in 2021. “Don’t go there, just don’t. Try not. I gave the same advice to Andrew. [Garfield] and Emma [Stone]. It can just complicate things, you know?

To their credit, Zendaya and Holland, perhaps with Pascal’s lecture still ringing in their ears, tried to keep their early relationship a secret. But we all know how that turned out.

What do the two couples have in common?

While Pascal warned that a real-life romance could complicate things on set, Stone and Garfield remained professional and civil despite an early breakup. The pair remained a couple beyond the time they spent working on the project. Stone and Garfield likely broke up sometime in 2015, but the split went smoothly.

Garfield landed the role of Spider-Man (a move some comic book fans were skeptical about) mainly because of a scene where his chemistry with Stone was too bright to ignore. Zendaya and Holland have an equally undeniable connection.

Of course, one significant difference between the couples is that Garfield and Stone have gone their separate ways, while Zendaya and Holland are still going strong.

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield weigh in on the future of ‘Spider-Man’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe rocked the world with a different kind of on-screen matchmaking. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, all three actors (Maguire, Garfield, and Holland) appeared when the franchise installment had colliding timelines. Garfield even lied to Stone (who is still close enough to her ex to text her in an attempt to get spoilers for the movie) about appearing in the movie.

While the future of the Spider-Man franchise remains unclear, some are speculating that Garfield could continue to reprise his role as Peter Parker while Holland does the same. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew ends up becoming the Spider-Man that he is in that universe. [the Sony universe]and I think Tom will continue as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” reports CinemaBlend (via Forbes).

As for her on-screen love interests, Zendaya should return just as much as Holland. And yes TASM fans of the franchise have their way, maybe an alternate universe Gwen Stacy could show up.

