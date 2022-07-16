Spider-Man Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland Adopt a Dog Together

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who share the poster of the saga Spider-Man and are together in the city, have decided to carry out their first joint dog adoption. Coming from a New York shelter, the new member of the family therefore becomes the 3 e canid, the 2 actors having already adopted separately.

He answers in the name of Pistachio and is a beautiful white and black Pitbull. This dog is now part of a family of artists, the one formed by the couple having met during the filming of one of the opuses of the saga Spiderman. It is Zendaya and of Tom Holland. The news of the adoption of the quadruped was announced by The USA Official Sunday July 3.





The USA Official

Tom Hollandit is this 26-year-old British actor who has embodied the character of spider-man since Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Native of Kingston-upon-Thames southwest of Londonhe shares his life for several years with Zendaya.

The latter plays the role of Michelle “MJ” Jones in the series of Spiderman. 25 years old and fromOakland, in California, she is just as discreet as her companion about their relationship. If it was formalized in November 2021, they were regularly seen together since 2017.





Pistachio will meet the couple’s other 2 dogs

Zendaya already had a dog before adopting Pistachioa Schauzer called noon as it happens.





Tom Holland is also the owner of another 4-legged friend, a female American Staffordshire Terrier named Tessa.

Read also: A stray dog ​​knocked down leaves the hospital. He can’t hide his joy when he sees his best friend in the parking lot (video)





The 2 actors are therefore great dog lovers, and Pistachio will certainly not lack affection or attention within this adorable little family. noon and Tessa will be very good playmates for the newcomer.