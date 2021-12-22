Spider-Man: the couples born on the set of the Spider-Man movies

C.on almost 10 million in collections in Italy in the first four days alone programming, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the real cinematic phenomenon of the moment. A great mix of great show and reflections on identity which, however, is not enough to explain the reasons for such a triumph.

What is certain is that the charm of the couple Zendaya / Tom Holland, gave a certain additional quality to the film. Especially since, cunningly, they finally went public with their relationship a few weeks before its theatrical release.

But the beautiful actress of Dunes is certainly not the first “victim” of the charm of Spider-Man. Before her there were Emma Stone and Kristen Dunst, to fall into Peter Parker’s arms even in real life.

The overwhelming success of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The planetary triumph of Spider-Man: No Way Home – currently at $ 638 million – it wasn’t that easy to predictdespite the results of the franchise. But the staggering sum of the tickets booked has made it clear that, Covid or not Covid, superheroes make money; and that for all the other “busy” films it will be a very hard life.

In Italy it has a bit darkened House of Gucci, second best collection but with abysmal detachment, and above all the Diabolik with Luca Marinelli, albeit with a good number of detached tickets.

And the ride of Spider-Man: No Way Home it is only at the beginning, missing i Asian markets. But what are the reasons for such a triumph?

Maybe it is the need to escape from reality, or the fact that the film did not come out close to a streaming launch. Or is it the irresistible charm of the new couple protagonist? “Neo” so to speak since the lovebirds have been dating since 2016, that is, from the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The surprising fact, however, is that they are not the only ones; on sets of the films of the saga, inaugurated by Sam Raimi in 2002 with Spider-Man, other couples have also formed.

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire

Protagonists of the first transposition to the cinema of the adventures of Peter Parker, the actor duo played Spider-Man and the beautiful Mary Jane Watson in three films all directed by Sam Raimi. Also giving away to the spectators one of the most unforgettable kisses in the rain of the history of cinema.

But if the scene turned out particularly well, it is also why Tobey and Kirsten, in the middle of filming, fall madly in love. Beginning to secretly date off set. The liason, however, was short-lived, the two will leave each other amicably a few months later.

Their story was revealed in 2007 by Sam Raimi, who during the release of Spider-Man 3 he pointed out the couple’s skill in being able to maintain that special chemistry.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Despite the success of the previous trilogy, in 2010 it is already time to reboot the saga. To give it body this time it is Andrew Garfield while the object of his desire is the blonde Gwen Stacy, daughter of a police chief. On the set, as expected, the two actors fall in love but they will make their story official only two years later.

In 2014 comes the sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro And Andrew and Emma are closer than ever; the following year, the first signs of a breakdown. For two years rumors of a flashback chase each other but in 2017 Emma meets Dave McCary, who will become her husband and will make her the mother of little Louise in 2021.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

There’s no two without three. Zendaya and Tom – baptized in time Tomdaya – they yield to the lure of love on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The news, however, more than the official confirmation, it’s the fact that the producers explicitly asked the actors not to get engaged. As if such impulses could be put under contract.

However, more than official confirmation it was an extortion. Protagonist of the cover piece by GQ, Tom Holland found himself having to answer a somewhat intrusive question, in which a paparazzi story from last July was quoted: he and Zendaya photographed while they kissed in the car.

“One of the downsides of our reputation is that privacy it is no longer really under our control», Explained the actor. “One moment you think it is alone two people who love each other so much, then it becomes a moment shared with the whole world ».

