Spider-Man, the fan poster of Emma Stone as Spider Gwen will make you move [FOTO]

These days the main topic in the world of cinecomics can only be that Spider-Man: the new No Way Home (HERE the review) has passed Infinity War in the debut takings and polarized the conversation on the various versions of Spider-Man. Do not be afraid, no spoilers of the new film by Tom Holland in this article.

However, we return to talk about what surprisingly turned out to be, according to a study, the film most loved by the public, that is The Amazing Spider-Man 2. For many it actually represents the lowest point of the saga, the one that prompted Sony to raise the white flag and entrust the character to the MCU for a new restart. The positive opinions are certainly addressed to the couple of protagonists, Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone, especially because of the traumatic end of their history. That Gwen, in fact, died right at the end of the second film without Peter being able to save her.

Precisely for this reason the fan poster of a 3D Generalist and Designer of Instagram is particularly moving: starting from a promotional image of TASM2, he created a very romantic version of Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy, in which the latter plays the role of Spider Gwen. It is an alternate version of the character that appeared for the first time in 2015 and which concerns the Gwen of Earth-65, the universe in which she shoots her webs.

A version of it has already appeared at the cinema in Spider-Man: A New Universe and will also return in the sequel which was recently shown a trailer. Either way, she was voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. However, something tells us that fans will now want to see a live action version starring Emma Stone.

These days, among other things, the name of Garfield is back strongly in the radar of cinecomic fans Marvel: after that Kevin Feige revealed how things went with Sony about the cancellation of The Amazing Spider-Man 3, fans are clamoring to restore that storyline and give Garfield a new chance, so much so that the hashtag “MakeTASM3” has become a trend.

What do you think? Do the couple deserve to be featured in a new Spider-Man movie? Let us know in the comments.

