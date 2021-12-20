Spider-Man, the producer has asked Zendaya and Tom Holland not to be a couple

Success brings with it a lot of attention and the fame achieved by the actress Zendaya and the colleague Tom Holland caused a curious behind the scenes to emerge: Amy Pascal, producer of the films of ‘Spider-Man’ he revealed that he had discouraged the two stars from making a couple, exactly as he had previously done with other interpreters of Spider-Man. His invitation went unanswered, however, all the time.

The singular request of the producer

Amy Pascal produced ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ and also the recent ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, as well as the animated film ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’. In short, he has a lot of say in the matter, when it comes to Spider-Man, and he had the opportunity to have his say even in his previous incarnations, those outside the wing of Marvel Studios. In an interview with the New York Times, Amy Pascal said she asked Zendaya and Tom Holland about avoid love affairs, because they only complicate things when you have to play a couple in a successful franchise: “A moment after I signed them I took them aside, separately, and I gave them a little lecture, saying not to be a couple in real life. . Or at least try not to. “

All Spider-Man fall in love with the co-star

“I gave the same advice to Andrew (Garfield) and Emma (Stone)“, Pascal continued,” but none of them listened to me. “In fact, now Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating, in their time so did Garfield and Stone (they stayed together for four years) and before that the same thing had happened to Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst (story lasted half the time). In short, it seems inevitable that the Spider-Man interpreter falls in love with the actress who plays the woman he loves on the big screen, be it MJ or Gwen Stacy.

It remains to be seen whether Amy Pascal’s concerns are excessive or not: Maguire and Dunst got together while filming the first ‘Spider-Man’ and broke up before starting work on the sequel. Nonetheless, alchemy on the big screen continued to be highly credible and the lives of both of them took a positive turn. Ditto for Garfield and Stone.