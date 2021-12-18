Spider man, the third chapter arrives: to tell the hologram of Holland

It crosses the frontier of video conferencing by zoom it Spider-Man from Tom Holland which, on the occasion of the release, on December 16, of the third chapter of his adventures as a teenage superhero, is presented in the form of a hologram at the Cinecittà studios to answer questions from the press. So let’s meet the actor in his version projected directly from Los Angeles to Rome to discover something more of Spider-Man: No Way Home who will see him struggling with the discovery of his true identity, the naive Peter Parker.

Now 25, Tom Holland began his journey as Spider-Man at just 18 and is therefore very close to the dilemmas between private and public life that his character will have to deal with. “Spider-Man: No way home” is about how Peter faces fame, just like he did to me – he confesses. Like anything, too much is good. When it comes to social media, showing too much of your life is a double-edged sword. As well-known people we have a great responsibility and there is a risk that young people pursue ideals of unattainable lives. Now for me to go to certain places is no longer possible, for everyone’s safety, but I have many more pros than against, and I’m happy to have been the little one. Spider-Man who has lived this path, has given me something more to give to the character ».

And to fully describe the experience Spider-man has given him over the years, he says: “the list of things that continues to give me this experience is endless. It changed my life. I have met friends that I am very grateful to and have learned life lessons over the past 6 years on how to be a pro and manage popularity, it’s an endless lesson. ” From the 40 minutes previewed, waiting for the release of the film, we learn that, due to the opening of the multiverse by Doctor Strange ( Benedict Cumberbatch) Spider-man will have to contend with historical enemies like Doctor Octopus ( Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin ( Willem Dafoe). After 6 movies as Spider-man Tom Holland describes the quality of his “Spidey” that he appreciates the most: “I think his humility is his most precious quality – he declares – I tried to highlight it. The most important thing for him is to act to bring a benefit to others “. As a nearly father and mentor, what would the late Tony Stark say – Iron Man ( Robert Downey Jr) of the now grown Spider-man? I think he would be incredibly proud to see him become a leader and take control of his history ”.

Chiara Nicoletti