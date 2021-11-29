Spider-Man: There is no room for home | ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’: distributors benefit from demand and double ticket prices | Peru | Mercado Libre Facebook MarketPlace

While digital platforms to buy ticketsSpiderman: There is no room for the house(“Spider-Man: There’s No Way Back Home”) is still found in many countries on the continent and a group of people try to seize the moment with resale tickets.

Read also: ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’: Fans in Peru and the rest of America line up for tickets

trade You can check it Platforms like Mercado Libre and Facebook MarketPlace are filled with ads of people selling movie tickets in Peru, Argentina, and Chile.. As you can see in the following image, there are those who require S / 249 for a single pass.

Photo: free market.

But there is more, as a salesman Facebook social network site They purchased an entire row of 10 seats for the Wednesday 15th December show.

Photo: Facebook market.

trade I contacted Andes Films, the distributor of the film. The company responsible for distributing the Sony Pictures tapes in theaters is asking fans to ignore the resale.

Although there are problems with digital channels, cinemas will run out of presales at the box office. On Monday 29, at 2:00 pm, the sale in Cinépolis cinemas begins, for example. occupation this link, more details.

More on “Spiderman: No Way Home”

Directed by John Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” It’s the end of the trilogy that brought Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its English acronym), as part of a joint strategy between Sony Pictures (the movie rights holder) with Marvel Studios (the producer of these new movie).

Featuring Peter Parker in his student years, these films show how the hero continues to become one of the hottest films in the world, especially after the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) during the final battle against Thanos.

But things aren’t easy for Parker, whose secret Spiderman identity is revealed by villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) as part of his revenge after destroying his plans for world domination with stolen technology from Tony Stark.

At present, it is unknown whether Peter Parker will continue in the MCU films after this tape. However, the character’s past will be explored in “Spiderman: Freshman Year,” a Disney + exclusive animated series that will become part of the canon. Its release date is unknown.

Grant

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” It will be released in theaters in Peru on December 15.

It will be released in theaters in Peru on December 15. On December 17, the film was released in the United States.

standard learn more

See also

“Spider-Man: There is no way home”. (Source: Sony Pictures)

It might interest you