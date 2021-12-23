News

Spider-Man, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. together for the first time since Avengers Endgame

In the middle of the Spiderman No Way Home promotional campaign, Tom Holland is back to collaborate with Robert Downey Jr. for the first time give times of Avengers: Endgame.

During a presentation of the Spider-Man star for the Venture Into Cures EB Research Fundraiser charity event, the actor received a funny phone call from the Iron Man star, and the result of their chat – laughs of course – echoes not a little the famous squabbles between Peter Parker and Tony Stark in the MCU. You can see the video at the bottom of the article.

Curiously, this is the second time in a few weeks that Robert Downey suddenly appears to support a Marvel co-star: although virtually, in November the actor had sent one joking message of congratulations to Scarlett Johansson for becoming the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.

For other insights we remind you that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in Italy on December 15th next: the film will resume shortly after the events of the previous one Far From Home and will see Peter Parker for the first time unmasked in front of the whole world; just in an attempt to undo the damage caused by Mysterio, Spider-Man will ask Doctor Strange for help to summon a spell that makes everyone forget his secret identity, but the sorcerer’s magic will have unimaginable consequences.

If you are looking for new content on the film, check out the recent Spiderman No Way Home TV ad in which Electro mentions The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

