Spider-Man, Tom Holland and the driver who explained to him why they would choose him

Spider-Man star Tom Holland told a curious anecdote; apparently, a driver explained to him why they would choose him for the role of Spider-Man.

For what reason Tom Holland was chosen as the interpreter of Spider-Man from Marvel Studios? According to a driver who was accompanying the actor to the auditions, Tom was hired because he was not as attractive as other performers in the running!

During his participation in the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, Tom Holland revealed this curious anecdote. As he was on his way to audition to land the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his driver squared him off and told him: “Hey kid, can I tell you something? In my opinion, you will get the role! All the other actors I accompanied were far too charming. You will get the role because you are not as attractive as the others!”.

The book The Story of Marvel Studios: the Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry focuses on countless behind-the-scenes of the Marvel world and says that those who have been reported for auditions for the role of Spider-Man were 1500 people. Six were chosen to compete in the “final” and Tom Holland has always been considered the frontrunner to get the role.

Before flying to Atlanta and starring alongside Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland passed seven auditions. When it was time for the screen test, the two repurposed a scene that had already impressed the casting staff. In June 2015, Holland landed the role that allowed him to establish himself as the youngest Spider-Man performer of all time.

Asa Butterfield, Charlie Rowe, Charlie Plummer, Judah Lewis, Matthew Lintz and Timothée Chalamet also took part in the audition to get the role of Spider-Man, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Tom Holland then revealed that he had met the driver again who was a good omen and told him: “Hey, did you tell me I was going to get the role or just that I’m ugly ?!”.

Tom Holland will return to Italian cinemas on December 15th thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home.