Spider-Man, Tom Holland is not touched? The importance of the next trilogy

Here we are. In two weeks it will finally be released in theaters Jon Watts’ highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, bringing with it the official cinematic opening to the Marvel Multiverse (Loki introduced the serial one) and also many answers that fans have been curious to discover for a year, such as the presence or absence of the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Certainly the cinecomic with Tom Holland is the most talked about title in recent months, and upon its arrival in the room Spider-Man No Way Home could prove to be the new Endgame, both for an excellent marketing strategy and for the anticipated contents that the title will propose, first of all, the union of every Spidey villain ever appeared in the room.

As known, being Spider-Man a Sony Pictures property entrusted to the exclusive protection of Marvel Studios, the fear of the passionate was what after No Way Home plans and agreements changed, perhaps removing Spider-Man from the MCU to exploit him in a more full-bodied and decisive way in the Marvel Universe signed by Sony. Nothing to fear, however, given that according to the words of Amy Pascal about Spider-Man and Tom Holland the good Arrampica-Muri will continue his journey to the cinema always interpreted by the English actor in a new trilogy already in development, obviously under the aegis of the renewal of the agreement between Sony and Marvel, for an even more solid and lasting partnership. And then we ask ourselves: how could the future of Spidey be now?

The most important hero of the MCU

The answer is short: big, essential, bright. The reasoning behind him, however, is certainly more complex. Not knowing where it will actually lead us Spider-Man: No Way Home, we believe that the continuation of the Peter Parker saga will strongly corroborate the already satisfactory partnership between Sony and Marvel, almost certainly intertwining their respective universes to create an even more impressive shared film project.

A small hint of this possibility already turned into expectation in the fans was already given to us in the post credit scene of Venom The Fury of Carnage, when – for reasons yet to be explained – Eddie Brock and the Symbiote meet again. catapulted into another universe, which we discover to be exactly that of Holland’s Spidey. Looking at the trailers and the synopsis of Jon Watts’ film obviously the first thought is that it was the spell cast by Doctor Strange that precipitated the character in the MCU, so much so that his presence in No Way Home is taken for granted by many, this too, however, hidden by the communication of the studios. The fact is that for the new Spider-Man films it will probably also be necessary to consider the enemies introduced alone by Sony, such as the next Morbius with Jared Leto or the announced Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A fourth chapter, actually, may already see Peter face off against Kraven, and that’s because of the idea of adapt for the big screen The Last Hunt was launched several years ago by Jon Watts and screenwriter Chris McKenna, even if it is not certain that they will return to deal with the new trilogy, also considering the commitments of Watts with the reboot of the Fantastic 4.

We wouldn’t mind seeing the return of the Kingpin by Vincent D’Onofrio in a more “Marvelian” sauce and against Spider-Man, who in both comics and animated series is one of his greatest nemeses par excellence, brought to the big screen only by the late Michael Clark Duncan in the forgettable Dare devil of 2003.

Keeping in mind that Amy Pascal has always declared that the three cinematic universes of Spider-Man will coexist, these perspectives seem closer and real than they were before, as well as the actual possibility of seeing transposed into one of these next ones. live-action the legendary Miles Morales, however, considering Holland’s intention not to play the Queens superhero forever.

Net of these few hopes, the idea is that Spider-Man has become the most important hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what had once been theIron Man by Robert Downey Jr. Compared to her peers, for example, she’s the only superhero she’s been in A whole new trilogy is officially confirmed, while characters like Captain America or Thor have only received confirmations one film at a time – even if there are different contractual situations involved. In short, with the Arrampica-Muri Marvel the projects are long if not very long term, scattered along three different narrative universes that they will functionally intersect each other to effectively create a gigantic cinematic Spider-Verse that is constantly expanding. Not bad, huh?