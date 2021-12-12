Spider-Man, Tom Holland received a very special gift from Robert Downey Jr.

During the promotional tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland made a revelation that could make all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe jealous and concerns Robert Downey Jr. and his Iron Man helmet.

It is no mystery that Iron Man was the mentor of Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr. was the mentor of Holland in the MCU, perhaps also for this reason. gave him the original Iron Man helmet! Among the many anecdotes and the many interviews that the young actor is releasing for the promotion of the trequel, take a look at the new Spider-Man commercial: No Way Home, this latest revelation was made in Hot Ones.

Holland explained: “My favorite souvenir was actually given to me … well, it wasn’t really given to me, it was given to my little brother Paddy. When Black Panther was coming out to the cinema, Robert Downey Jr. was making” Dr. Doolittle “in London down the street where I live. He invited us to a Black Panther screening at his home and Paddy ran into the room holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey gave it to him. That helmet is really special to me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but got into it very late. And that souvenir is from the original movie, it’s the birthplace of this amazing world that Kevin Feige and Marvel created that Downey and Favreau kicked off. So have something from that movie it is a great honor“.



This story could set the web on fire and certainly strengthens the mentor / pupil bond that the two actors portrayed on screen and in real life. We can bet that any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan would want to get their hands on such an heirloom, but knowing that the Holland family now owns that helmet is almost poetic. While the presales of Spider-Man: No Way Home are record-breaking and continue to fly, the film will be released on December 15, 2021 and the wait is finally over.