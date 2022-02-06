Spider-Man: Tom Holland sets a deadline for his role

Although Tom Holland is the third actor to play Spider-Man, he is also the only one who will continue to keep his role beyond a third film. Spider-Man 4 is now in active development, effectively confirming Holland’s future and (in case you missed it) a further one. trilogy.

Unlike his predecessors, Holland made his debut in an ensemble film rather than a solo release; Marvel Studios have decided to incorporate the current version of the hero into the MCU through Captain America: Civil War for the Team Iron Man. He later embarked on his first mission by fighting Vulture And Mysterio.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, he faced his biggest personal mission yet, battling interdimensional villains. Beyond that, however, Holland may no longer play the character as he told Esquire Middle East that he has decided when he thinks is the best time to hang up his superhero costume.

The following is his comment on this:

What I was basically trying to say is that if I’m 30 and still playing Spider-Man and haven’t passed the baton to Miles Morales or Spider-Woman or something more different, then I’ll have done something wrong with the sense of duties that I have. I have towards the character

To give context, Holland is currently 25 years old. Considering the fact that he is meant to star in others projects Outside of Spider-Man, it’s likely Spider-Man 4 won’t be out for at least two or three years. At that point, the actor will be 27-28 years old, and if he sticks to his self-imposed timeline, it’s possible the next Spider-Man trilogy will be his last job as Spider-Man.

That said, it’s not a guarantee that he’ll leave the role when he turns 30. For what it’s worth, many actors who play superheroes are older than that now. Holland’s response resembles that of Robert Downey Jr. when asked when he would end his career with Iron Man few years ago.

We just have to wait for future updates on this, so stay tuned.

Source: Screen Rant