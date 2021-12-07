Spider-Man, Tom Holland would like to see live-action Miles Morales, Silk and Jackpot

These days there is nothing but talk of who could appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, or which versions of Spider-Man could appear in Across the Spider-Verse, but Tom Holland has clear ideas: the next Spider-Verse characters he wants in live-action version are Miles Morales, Silk and Jackpot.

During an interview on the Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional tour, Tom Holland commented on the future of Spider-Verse saying that: “I’d like to see Miles [Morales], I would like to see Silk. I think they could make a really cool Jackpot movie“.

To which Zendaya smiled like “You could be to them what Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man was to you and yours Spider-Man, a kind of mentor“.

“Yes that would be great, I would love to“Holland then agreed.

We don’t know what Marvel Studios and Sony plans are for Miles Morales other than Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (we throw it there, maybe a cameo from the animated Miles or his voice actor, Shameik Moore, at the end of No Way Home?), but a Jackpot movie is already a program by Marc Guggenheim, while on Silk we will soon see a TV series Amazon Prime Video license plate. Whether or not these will interact with the MCU … Well, even here we just have to wait to find out.