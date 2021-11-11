Spider-Man twirls in the first official image!

Ahead of Spider-Man’s entry into Marvel’s Avengers, the wall climber whirls among the skyscrapers in the first official image that portrays him alongside the other superheroes of the ever-developing Crystal Dynamics experience.

The shot shown by the Californian subsidiary of Square Enix (net of the photo of Spidey leaked online in recent days) finally reveals the appearance that thefriendly neighborhood superhero in the expected Marvel’s Avengers Update with Spider-Man, about to land on PS4 and PlayStation 5 as free update.

The new adventure that will accompany the release of Patch 2.2 will be titled Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero and will expand the range of activities to be carried out in the Avengers Initiative to accommodate themed challenges. Together with Peter Parker, the Avengers will have to prevent the AIM from producing even more powerful syntoids: it will therefore be up to Spider-Man and his friends to find a solution to the problem.

Simultaneously with the arrival of Spider-Man, theMarvel’s Avengers Update 2.2 will introduce the new Raid Discordant Sound focused on the battle at Klaw, returned to Wakanda to hunt for vibranium. Space also for the new one Shipping mode and the level cap increase, which will go from the current 150 to 175. Marvel’s Avengers 2.2 update and free expansion with Spider-Man will be available from November 30: the first will arrive on all platforms, while the second, as specified above, will be offered exclusively on the PlayStation console.