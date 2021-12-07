Spider-Man: What are Tom Holland’s favorite moments from old movies?

Will Tom Holland ever compare himself to previous cinematic Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? We do not know, but now we can know what are his favorite scenes from the Sam Raimi trilogy and Marc Webb’s diptych.

In fact, during an interview, Holland revealed:

As for Tobey’s films, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something I really wanted to do in our films, a battle with the torn costume. You know he always has those tears on his costume and mask? I really like it because it brings back the kind of realism of the wounds Spider-Man can achieve.

Speaking of the version with Garfield instead:

In the movies with Andrew I actually love the skateboarding sequence. I know it’s a bit far from what Peter Parker is, and it was too much of a step, but I really liked it. I thought it was funny. I thought the way they brought this aspect of Peter Parker’s life into the film was really interesting and really funny.

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

Source: Jake’s Takes via The Direct