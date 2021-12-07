News

Spider-Man: What are Tom Holland’s favorite moments from old movies?

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Will Tom Holland ever compare himself to previous cinematic Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? We do not know, but now we can know what are his favorite scenes from the Sam Raimi trilogy and Marc Webb’s diptych.

In fact, during an interview, Holland revealed:

As for Tobey’s films, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin. I think something I really wanted to do in our films, a battle with the torn costume. You know he always has those tears on his costume and mask? I really like it because it brings back the kind of realism of the wounds Spider-Man can achieve.

Speaking of the version with Garfield instead:

In the movies with Andrew I actually love the skateboarding sequence. I know it’s a bit far from what Peter Parker is, and it was too much of a step, but I really liked it. I thought it was funny. I thought the way they brought this aspect of Peter Parker’s life into the film was really interesting and really funny.

READ ALSO:

The new Italian posters of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The presales of Spider-Man: No Way Home they will start on December 6th

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home in IMAX

The analysis of the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Two photos of Spider-Man: No Way Home which would confirm the rumors

Will Spider-Man leave the MCU? Kevin Feige believes not

The teaser trailer of the film

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

Source: Jake’s Takes via The Direct


Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Saturday 30 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema | Dinner with the wolf

October 30, 2021

Apple TV Plus: from Jennifer Lawrence to Vince Vaughn, the latest rumors

August 22, 2021

Bitcoin and Ethereum correct gains, Altcoin follow

4 weeks ago

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The IMAX poster invites us into the multiverse

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button