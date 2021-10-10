News

Spider-Man, what if Tom Holland convinces Mark Wahlberg to join the MCU?

Before returning to the shoes of Spider-Man Tom Holland had to dress up those of the adventurous archaeologist to bring the cinematic Nathan Drake to life in the highly anticipated transposition of Uncharted to the big screen. But are we really sure that our Tom hasn’t given some thoughts to the MCU even during the shooting of his latest film?

As you all know, alongside Holland in Uncharted we will find Mark Wahlberg: the star of The Departed will play Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, historical mentor of our Nathan Drake, and seems to have built in a short time an excellent relationship with what has been the Peter Parker of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Someone, therefore, sensed the great opportunity and asked himself a question: what if, between one take and another, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man had tried to convince Mark Wahlberg to join the Marvel universe? The indiscretion went around the web in a few hours but, for now, it does not find confirmation of some type: in these cases, however, never say never!

In what role would you see well a Mark Wahlberg in a Marvel key? Tell us yours in the comments! Meanwhile, a fan-art showed us Tom Holland in the black Spider-Man costume; in recent days, however, some controversies have arisen about the anti-COVID measures taken on the set of Spider-Man.

