Spider-Man: when Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone

Keeping a secret is an art for a select few, ed Andrew Garfield, for his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has meanwhile become the highest grossing of 2021, has proven to own it. According to what the actor himself said, Garfield managed to keep his participation in the film confidential even with those who, with him, shared a piece of his adventure in the role of Peter Parker: let’s talk about Emma Stone, the ex-girlfriend he shot with The Amazing Spider-Man And The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

In a recent podcast appearance Happy Sad Confused, Garfield has, in fact, told how difficult it was to lie to the actress: “Emma kept writing to me. He would ask me like, “You’re in this new movie by Spider-Man? “. And I replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about” ». Andrew then added, “She was like,“ Shut up. Just tell me ”. I was like, “I honestly don’t know” … And then he saw it. And he said to me: “You’re an idiot” ».

Andrew Garfield Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

Established that Garfield could also possess the unlock codes for the atomic bomb and would still be in very good hands, the actor, after winning the Golden Globe for his performance in the musical Tick, Tick … Boom!, available on Netflix, is preparing to find out if the Academy will award him his second Oscar nomination afterwards The Battle of Hacksaw Ridge. Meanwhile, the Italian public is preparing to see him alongside Jessica Chastain in the movie Tammy Faye’s eyes, arriving on February 3rd.