“Spider-Man”: why Andrew Garfield does not know how “The Amazing Spider-Man” 2 ends | Marvel Movies | MCU | nnda nnlt | FAME

Andrew Garfield He has always been characterized by being one of the most famous actors in the world of entertainment and also by his way of being. On one occasion he revealed how he reacts to fans who recognize him on the street, he also kept the secret that he would participate in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, among other anecdotes. However, it has also been known that he says he does not know how the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man” 2 ended.

When you talk about Andrew Garfield the popular comes to mind for many spider man, although it should be noted that the actor has also participated in films such as “The Other Boleyn Girl”, “The social network”, “The amazing Spider-Man”, “The amazing Spider-Man 2″, “Silence”, “Tick tick boom”, among others.

On “The Amazing Spider-Man” 2 Actors Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, Emma Stone in the role of Gwen, Jamie Foxx as Harry. Also, there are Dane DeHaan as Green Goblin, Sally Field who gives life to Aunt May and Paul Giamatti as Aleksei Sytsevich.

Andrew Garfield was also a part of the Marvel movie, “Spider-Man No Way Home.” (Photo: Andrew Garfield/Instagram)

The great performance of Andrew Garfield in the movies they have made him worthy of the title of revelation actor in the seventh art. One of his last appearances on the big screen was with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

WHY DOESN’T ANDREW GARFIELD KNOW HOW “THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN” 2 ENDS?

One of the most remembered movies by all fans of the Marvel Universe is The Amazing Spider-Man 2film where he acts Andrew Garfield playing Peter Parker.

Despite having belonged to this production, Garfield has indicated that he does not know how the Rhino fight ended because the script ended without an answer for the battle, as revealed by screenrant.

In that sense, Andrew Garfield caught the attention of many when asked about the ending of the film.

Andrew Garfield in the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man” 2 (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

“If I remember correctly, what happened after that was not suitable…because it was so brutal (laughs). I have no idea. That’s where the script ended, and that’s where our movie ended. So you get to choose your own adventure with that“, said.

WHAT HAPPENED IN “THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN” 2?

As everyone will remember in the movie peter parker decides to walk away Gwen Stacy to honor her father’s wishes to keep her safe but, at the same time, find more clues of what really caused the death of her parents. Also, the arachnid hero must face the electrical engineer of Oscorp Max Dillon who takes his form of Electro.

Actor Andrew Garfield and actress Emma Stone in the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man” 2 (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

The movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2 He finished off Peter Parker in a recording of Gwen’s commencement speech and returned to face Rhino aided by a manhole cover trying to dodge the missiles and hitting the evil being.

That is why it is said that this production did not include any answer about how the fight between Rhino and Peter Parker ended.

WHEN ANDREW GARFIELD WAS OBSESSED WITH TOBEY MAGUIRE

Andrew Garfield He is an actor who has a large number of fans who admire his professionalism after having participated in different films. The artist has also felt great admiration and obsession with Tobey Maguire. This was confirmed in the 28th annual edition of Vanity Fair’s Hollywoodas revealed by the People portal.

In this sense, he referred to the role of Tobey Maguire What peter parker or “Spider-Man” during the original trilogy in the 2000s.

“I was obsessed with what I was doing (…) I have a full heart here, where I want Tobey to be impressed by me“, he pointed. More details HERE.

THE CONDITION OF ANDREW GARFIELD TO MAKE “THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3″

In the interview, the 38-year-old actor talked about whether he would be open to returning as peter parker and what would motivate him to do it:

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I’m definitely open to thatand again, it would have to be something unique, very special and of service to the audience, of service to the character. I think there is something fun, unique, strange and unexpected to do. I’m not sure what that is, but if we could figure it out, that would be a lot of fun.”

Garfield also specified that he would like to share credits with the other Spidermans again, although at this time he admits to feeling more than satisfied:

“As well I would love to continue working with Tobey and Tom. That dynamic of three brothers is very juicy. But to be honest…I’m so happy, fulfilled and grateful to be a part of this that it’s hard to want more right now. I’m really trying to savor this moment with the fans, with the audience and say thank you. I am very honored and grateful for the response.” More details HERE.