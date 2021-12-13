“Spider-Man would beat Wolverine, but on one condition”

Wolverine he is certainly one of the most devastating and powerful characters in the entire world of comics. So it’s easy to think that in a fight, any other hero would perish against the grumpy mutant with the adamantium skeleton. However Tom Holland, interpreter of Spider-Man in the MCU saga dedicated to Spider-Man said, during an interview with Geek Culture, which his web launcher could beat the Logan from Hugh Jackman, but only on one condition.

Yeah, I can hit that old Logan. But only if it’s his older version. If it’s the one from X-Men: The Wolverine Origins, he’d beat me up. I think Wolverine beats Spider-Man every single time because there isn’t an amount of hits that Spider-Man can withstand him. Plus, Spider-Man doesn’t kill people while Wolverine does. So this is a huge advantage to have in a fight. I don’t think Peter Parker would kill Wolverine. Especially not that Hugh Jackman

The Aussie actor himself had dabbled in a similar game a few months ago when asked how an eventual confrontation between his Logan and the Hulk would end. Mark Ruffalo.

Mark is a really good friend of mine and I haven’t talked to him yet – he said. He is absolutely fantastic on the show, I think he is one of the best actors of perhaps our generation. But Wolverine would beat him for sure, I want to make it clear.

We will find again Tom Holland and his Spider-Man in a few days when he arrives at the cinema Spider-Man: No Way Home (here the trailer). Together with him there will be a very high level cast. In addition to Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, interpreters of MJ and Ned we will find in fact Benedict Cumberbatch in the shoes of Dr Strange and a large number of great returns. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina And Jamie Foxx they will in fact reprise their old roles of the Goblin, Doc Okc and Electro.

