Spider-Man: Zendaya and her first date | Cinema

What bindstowith Andrew Garfield? Maybe we’ll find out in. But in the meantime, the actress revealed a little curiosity about the film and about both private life.

In a new interview InStyle asked the actress if she ever imagined joining the Spider-Man universe before that happened. Here is his answer:

No, definitely not. I had no idea. I actually went to see Spider-Man on my first date when I was 16. The version with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Filming took place in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Iceland. Benedict Cumberbatch will return to play Doctor Strange first in Spider-Man and then will devote himself to the film by Sam Raimi. Jamie Foxx will return to play Electro although this time it will be different than The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as announced by the actor. In the cast, in addition to Tom Holland, also Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei. However, there will also be other noisy cameos that have never been definitively confirmed …

Kevin Feige – president of Marvel Studios – will again serve as producer on the film starring Tom Holland, while Jon Watts will return to directing. Amy Pascal will join Feige as a producer through her Pascal Pictures.

This time we will find our Peter Parker in the open: at the end of Far From Home Mysterio has revealed to everyone the identity of the wall climber, accusing him of his murder.

This is the official synopsis:

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his private life from the great responsibilities of being a Superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become increasingly risky and will lead him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

The film will be in our cinemas at Christmas!