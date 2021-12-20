Spider-Man: “Zendaya and Tom Holland ignored advice not to go out together”

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Aamy Pascal was opposed to hanging out with Zendaya and Tom Holland off the set, but the young stars didn’t listen to her.

The saga of Spider-Man saw the birth of another young celebrity couple, with stars Tom Holland And Zendaya who recently confirmed their real-life romance. The whole, ignoring the advice not to date by producer Amy Pascal.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya and Tom Holland in a photo from the film

In an interview with The New York Times, Amy Pascal revealed that she tried to discourage Zendaya and Tom Holland, who play MJ and Peter Parker in the latest trilogy, from dating off the set. Amy Pascal had given the same advice, again unsuccessfully, to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who had a long relationship after being cast as Spider-Man.

Even Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated briefly at the time of the Sam Raimi trilogy, sparking the director’s concern, though he later admitted that their breakup didn’t affect their on-screen chemistry. However, former Sony executive Amy Pascal remains convinced that it’s best for stars not to mix business with pleasure.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them and gave a lecture.”he told the Times. “Don’t go out together, just don’t. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can only complicate things, you know? And everyone ignored me.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Zendaya and her sweet post for Tom Holland: “Proud of You”

When Zendaya and Tom Holland got together it is not known, but the promotional tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen them more united and in love than ever. The fruit of their alchemy is visible on the big screen, where Spider-Man: No Way Home is reaping record takings both in the US and around the world.