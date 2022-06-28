Spider-Verse: Emma Roberts would join the cast of the tape of ‘Madame Web’

The actress emma roberts could be added to the cast of the next Sony film, and that part in the world of Spider-Man, ‘madam web‘.

The female future in the Spider-Verse begins to take shape, now the young actress would be confirmed to appear in the future tape that is in the arachnid world.

According to the portal dead line, Emma Roberts, who has appeared in series such as American Horror Story or Screem Queens, would join the cast of the movie ‘Madame Web’, which will star Dakota Johnson. At the moment, it is not yet known what role the young actress would play.

According to the comics and series about Spider-Man, ‘Madame Web’ is presented as a calm and elderly person who can travel to different universes.

However, in this film we will see an origin story, in which we could know how he gets his powers.

OFFICIAL: #EmmaRoberts joins the cast of #MadameWebthe spin off tape of #SpiderMan. The new arachnid project of #Sony is starring #DakotaJohnson and it arrives in 2023 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/SuttBVQGTW – Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@GabyMeza8) June 27, 2022

