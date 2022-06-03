Spider-Verse: Release Dates for Upcoming Movies | Films

Irais M.

Later we will see Madame Web, Miles Morales, Kraven and El Muerto on screen

The Spider-Verse continues to expand beyond the MCU at the cinema. With that name is how we refer to movies related to characters from the Spider-Man universe.

After the “little success” of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), starring Andrew Garfield), Sony made a deal with Marvel Studios to integrate Spider-Man into the MCU, with Tom Holland now playing the superhero. However, they have continued to release movies related to this universe, such as Venom (2018), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Morbius 2022.

Here are the upcoming releases for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU):

Kraven The Hunter (January 13, 2023)

The movie about Kraven the Hunter, a character who debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man (1964) will be directed by JC Chandor (Margin Call2011) and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson (avengers age of ultron, 2015). Filming began in March 2022.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2, 2023)

This will be the sequel to the animated movie in which Miles Morales is Spider-Man.

Scene from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Image: Sony (IMDb)

madam web (July 7, 2023)

The SJ Clarkson-directed film will star Dakota Johnson and will also star Sydney Sweeney (euphoria).

The dead (January 12, 2024)

Bad Bunny was chosen to play the character after Sony executives were shocked regarding his involvement in Bullet Train (2022). The rapper’s participation was confirmed within the framework of CinemaCon 2022.

Marvel Comics/ Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (March 29, 2024)

On a few occasions, Sony executives have said they are willing to do crossovers between the animated characters and the live action. Let’s not rule out that it happens in any of these movies.

Sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage

At the same event, Sony confirmed that they were in the planning stages for a third Venom movie. Andy Serkis (batman) has made it public that he would like to direct a movie of the character again.

Among other films that Sony has pending about Marvel characters and the Spider-Man universe are: one of the Sinister Six, written by Drew Goddard (Daredevil); one of Nightwatch, by Spike Lee; one of Jackpot; a project by Roberto Orci (star trek, 2009); and another directed by Olivia Wilde, probably about Spider-Woman.

Let’s not rule out that later there will be more crossovers between the characters of the SSU and the MCU, as happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).