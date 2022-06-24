‘Spiderman’ and ‘Venom’ arrive at Disney + on July 1, including the classic saga and the Spider-Verse

The fans of ‘Spider-Man’ are in luck. Five Spider-Man movies will be available on Disney+ in Spain starting July 1 along with ‘Venom’. On the same day 1 the original trilogy of Sam Raimi will arrive, with ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Spider-Man 2’ and ‘Spider-Man 3’, and also ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Venom’. A week later, on July 8, they will be followed by ‘Spider-Man: A new universe’. The six new additions will become the first superhero movies to be added to the platform, which only has a few animated series.

The Sam Raimi trilogy is much loved by fans. Tobey Maguire was in charge of putting on the mask of the iconic hero for the first time and gave rise to three installments that marked a turning point in superhero movies. We will also see Tom Holland again in his first solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recall that none of the Spider-Man movies had been available on Disney + because the character’s distribution rights fall to Sony. Nevertheless, The alliance of Sony and Marvel in so many productions, including ‘A new universe’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, has given rise to the fact that the films can now reach the Disney platform.

the spiderverse

On the other hand, ‘Spider-Man: A new universe’ already has its sequel on the way. ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’ will hit theaters on June 2, 2023 and will further expand the multiverse presented by Sony Pictures and Marvel. In addition, we already know who will be the villain (or at least one of them): The Spot (La Mancha). It is a character created in 1984 and, despite not being one of the best known, is considered a classic Spider-Man supervillain. The plot will begin with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) being attacked by the Vulture, and when he is about to defeat Spider-Woman, Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) will appear to rescue her from her.

The animated sequel to the arachnid will include 240 characters and a total of 6 universes and will explore different styles of animation, although Chris Miller clarified that the story “focuses on Miles and his family”. In addition, a third installment with the name of ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ is also confirmed, which has its release date set for March 29, 2024.