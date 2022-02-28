Spiderman: Kirsten Dunst hopes to return as Mary Jane in new UCM projects | Spiderman: no way home | Tobey Maguire | Andrew Garfield | Tom Holland | Cinema and series

Spiderman: no way home It was a great nostalgia hit. Thanks to the multiverse, the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures film allowed for the long-awaited meeting of Tom Holland with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. However, prior to the premiere of the film, rumors pointed to the possible arrival of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone as mary jane watson and Gwen Stacy, respectively.

However, this did not happen. In fact, Garfield recounted how Stone called him out for not telling him about her cameo appearance. In Dunst’s case, there were no further details on whether there was any conversation with Maguire; however, he stated that he hopes to reprise his iconic character.

“There is still time. I mean, listen, no one has asked me anything, but I think this multiverse goes on and on, so I feel like it could happen. I don’t know anything, by the way, ”said the actress in conversation with the specialized portal Deadline.

For now, there is nothing concrete about a possible entry of Dunst and Stone to the UCM. However, there are great opportunities for this to happen. In recent months there have been promising reports that revealed the intentions of Sony and Marvel to provide the Maguire and Garfield universes with new story arcs.

In that sense, there was talk of continuing Sam Raimi’s Spiderman trilogy with a fourth installment, in which we would see the iconic protagonists again, this time accompanied by his daughter, who would eventually become Spider-Girl.

On the other hand, some time ago, fans campaigned on networks for the aforementioned Japanese company to restart the failed plans to complete The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy, although it is not clear how profitable it could be for the studios to support each other again. in nostalgia to resume these projects.

In spite of everything, the followers of the three famous versions of the ‘Trepamuros’ hope that the multiverse will help the cause, since there has been talk that Doctor Strange 2 and Secret wars would allow the return of the trio of arachnid superheroes.