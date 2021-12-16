Spiderman, Tom Holland and Zendaya: how love was born on the set

He is from London, 25 years old and was a dancer. She is American, she was born exactly three months after him and her name means “to thank” in Shona, a language originally from Zimbabwe.

We are talking about Tom Holland And Zendaya, the couple of the moment, who returned to the cinema with Spiderman: No Way Home, the latest blockbuster from Marvel Studios And Sony Pictures which got off to a great start and is preparing to break box office records around the world.

Tom Holland is known to the general public for portraying it Spiderman of the universe Marvel. Zendaya gained great notoriety for both the role of Rue Bennet in the tv series Euphoria (which earned her an Emmy) for both MJ, Spiderman’s girlfriend. Role that “plays” even in real life.

The story of Tom Holland and Zendaya

The young couple lived a difficult story precisely because of fame and notoriety, which are difficult to manage. The two have been working together since 2017, when they met on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming, first chapter of the trilogy dedicated to Spider-Man.

In the film and in the sequel two years later, their characters of Peter Parker And MJ they end up falling in love. And fans start fantasizing – to put it mildly – about the bond between the two actors (On Youtube the video “Tom Holland and Zendaya flirting for 8 minutes straight” has just under 2 billion views).

It is not clear how things went between them and after how long Tom Holland And Zendaya they fell in love. The first official clue dates back to last September 1, when Holland posted on the occasion of the 25th birthday of Zendaya publicly calling her “my MJ” for the first time.

The circle closed today, after the release of No Way Home, with Zendaya who released a shot of Holland on the set accompanied by another photo of the same actor but as a child, already wearing the superhero costume. “My Spider-Man, I am very proud of you – she writes – Some things never change”.

The couple are probably trying to get out of the closet but they need to do it at their own pace, without speeding things up. On the other hand, the desire of the two was to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, and for a while they had even succeeded.

Then the shot stolen in Los Angeles last summer, when a paparazzo photographed them in a car exchanging a kiss. The episode forced them to expose themselves to the world and marked them, as he explained Tom Holland in an interview with GQ:

“Our privacy is no longer under our control, and a moment you think is intimate between two people becomes a moment shared with the whole world. I have always been adamant in keeping my life private, also because much of my life is already public. Zendaya and I have felt robbed of our privacy: it is our story, we will only talk about it when we decide and when we are ready to do it together “-Tom Holland

The actor also revealed that he suffers from nightmares and nocturnal paralysis, during which he cannot move while feeling surrounded by paparazzi.

“It was weird, confusing and invasive,” he said Zendaya commenting on the episode – When you care about someone, you want some moments to remain yours alone. Loving someone is a sacred and special thing and should remain private “

Tom Holland and Zendaya: the difficulties on the set

Going back to the set, the place where they met, the two revealed, during the lecture tour for Spiderman: No Way Home, of having had problems with… height.

In the couple, in fact, she is taller than him: Zendaya, with its 178 cm of height, exceeds the boyfriend and colleague Tom Holland about 5 cm. And on the set this height difference proved to be an obstacle …

“There is one scene in particular, in which Spiderman takes me over a bridge and should have placed me delicately on the ground – he says. Zendaya – Tom and I were tied, but due to the difference in height my feet obviously touched the ground before his “ “I’m the supervisor, I’m the one who should look cool and strong – he jokes Holland – instead it was I who found myself in her arms “

