Spielberg almost removed the Jeff Goldblum character

Jeff Goldblum revealed that Steven Spielberg has seriously considered eliminating Malcolm’s character from Jurassic Park.

During a recent interview, Jeff Goldblum revealed that, during the production of the first Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg was on the verge of completely cut the character of Ian Malcolm, which the actor had been called upon to play. If the well-known author had really proceeded to this removal, Goldblum would have lost the most famous character of his career. Despite appearing in more than 130 films, that of the mathematician specializing in chaos theory is undoubtedly his most iconic role.

As proof of the relevance of the interpretation he left in Jurassic Park, Ian Malcolm is perhaps most loved by today’s audiences that from what in 1993 he got to know him at the cinema. During the last few years, some frames of the film starring him have in fact become the basis for extremely popular memes. All this, however, risked not happening, as Goldblum himself revealed during an interview with GQ.

During the first meeting, Spielberg said: ‘hey, you know, I wanted to see you. You know, I like what you did. There is a consensual opinion right now, at least within my group, that the script needs some minor tweaks and we could cut your character. The idea is to take the character of Malcolm, who is featured in the book, and have it flow into Grant, another character. So, you know, make it one person ‘“. Jeff Goldblum then proceeded to tell his answer: “I said, ‘Oh really?’ I tried to say something in my favor, improvising on the spot. ‘I think you might like to have this character, because you might need someone who…’ I said something like that. Not that this had any meaning, but luckily they chose to keep it.

