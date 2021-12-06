Spielberg and his West Side Story: “More love against racism”

There’s a reason avid fans and movie buffs alike refer to Steven Spielberg with a very familiar “uncle”. It represents that relative who in the tide of rules that make up everyday life, reminds you that there is always room to dream, different worlds and futures. Little more than ten years old we imagine him coming into possession of the soundtrack of West Side Story and it almost seems to see him memorize the lines of the song of the disadvantaged youth Gee, Officer Krupke to then sing it at dinner in front of incredulous parents. He tells it himself to a virtual audience of the world press to present the release, on December 23, of his much desired version of West Side Story, with Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria), 60 years after the film based on the musical.

“West Side Story has a very important meaning for many people and I am thrilled to be able to bring it back to life and share it with a new audience – he declares in the director’s notes – the best thing about this story is that, regardless of the changes that occur in the world , offers us universal lessons. It is a story that has captured audiences for decades, because it is not simply a love story, but also a culturally significant work with a central premise (namely that love can defeat prejudice and intolerance) that has not lost meaning. over time”. Interpreted by Natalie Wood and directed by Jerome Robbins And Robert Wise, West Side Story of 1961 went down in history for having won 10 Oscars, among the most famous the one for the amazing performance of Rita Moreno as Anita. For the Puerto Rican actress, a tireless 90-year-old sitting next to Spielberg, the director wrote a part that would allow her to pass the baton: «I like this image of the passage. It wasn’t easy because I certainly can’t say I wasn’t envious, it would be a lie – Moreno admits – I wanted to go back to being young and play the part of Anita again but that’s how life goes and Steven Spielberg wrote for me. a beautiful role. I love every single scene. The part where my character, Valentina, is on stage with Anita (Ariana DeBose) was strange and the most difficult for me because I couldn’t concentrate ».

Because West Side story Was it a milestone and was it worth doing again and honoring it with this film? “Taking a masterpiece and revisiting it from another perspective and with another sensibility, without compromising the integrity of what is generally considered the greatest musical score ever written for the theater, was pretty scary – he confesses. Spielberg – But I am convinced that great stories must be told indefinitely, partly also to reflect different perspectives and historical periods ». It was the first time that the issue of racial prejudice, of the diversity that leads to confrontation came to light and hit the mark. He emphasizes it Spielberg together with the screenwriter Tony Kushner: «I firmly believe and have done a lot of research, that both the ’57 musical and the ’61 film represented great steps forward in terms of representation. They are certainly not perfect but no one will ever contradict me when I say that to see Anita’s Rita Moreno on the screen he made the audience reflect on prejudices in the society of the time and still today », the director wisely concludes. Behind the success of West Side Story and unforgettable songs like Tonight, Maria or I feel pretty there is the lyricist and playwright genius of Stephen Sondheim, who passed away on November 26th.

The memory of Spielberg goes to him: “He was the first to be involved in the project and the first person I met when I decided to acquire the rights to make our version of West Side Story – he reveals – we had already met because the my company had realized Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp and then we met again in the White House when we both received the Presidential Medal of Freedom (Presidential Medal of Freedom). I had this desperate desire to make the film but I couldn’t confess it to him. When I finally found the courage, he gave his maximum contribution in the musical and vocal part with the artists. It was an honor to work with him ». Steven Spielberg he has always given a voice to the child within him and within each of his spectators. Rumor has it that West Side Story involved him as much as his wonderful ET That the 10-year-old in him indulged in song and dance on set with the cast? “I actually started dancing and singing (out of tune) with the cast but only during rehearsals. When I realized ET I wasn’t a dad yet and I felt like a father to all those kids and this with West Side story was the second time I felt like I was part of a family and not the center of it ».

Serious directing even for a dreamer, therefore, especially when under the guise of the Shakespearean musical and tragedy there is an analysis of the contradictions of multi-ethnic American society still present today: “I believe that every scene of the film has an essential role to play, it is like a pillar of a building – explains Spielberg at the end of the meeting – history celebrates being alive and carries forward the message of attempting dialogue and encounter before any other tragic solution ».

© All rights reserved

Chiara Nicoletti